In the race for New York’s 24th Congressional District, Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, has picked up the first local party committee endorsements.
On Monday, the Jacobs campaign announced that he has been endorsed by the Republican committees of Orleans, Wyoming and Monroe counties, three of the 14 counties included entirely or in part in NY-24. All three counties are on the western side of the district, and are currently represented by Rep. Jacobs in the state’s 27th Congressional District.
In a statement announcing the endorsements, Rep. Jacobs said he’s proud to have won two elections in the three counties, one for the special election to his seat in June 2020 and the second to a full term in Congress later that year.
“It has been an honor to represent Orleans, Wyoming and Monroe in Congress, and I look forward to continuing to fight for their farmers, small businesses and families,” Rep. Jacobs said. “Our country faces many challenges ahead, many of them caused by the incompetence and negligence of President Biden and Democrats in charge.”
Rep. Jacobs said the country needs conservatives in Congress to hold leadership accountable, and he is proud to carry that torch.
