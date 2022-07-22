In this photo from May 20, 2021, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY, speaks at a press conference in Washington, DC. Zeldin is the presumptive Republican gubernatorial nominee. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

ALBANY — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin hit the campaign trail Friday, hours after an upstate man accused of attacking the Republican gubernatorial candidate was released without bail.

The congressman is continuing his “Unite to Fire Hochul” bus tour, making over a dozen stops over the course of four days, and he plans to address the frightening incident following a stump speech in Onondaga County, his campaign said Friday morning.

