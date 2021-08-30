SARATOGA — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik and her husband have had their first child.
In a press release sent from her congressional office Monday morning, Rep. Stefanik and her husband Matthew Manda announced the birth of their first child, a boy.
“We are over the moon to announce the arrival of our health baby boy Samuel Albritton Manda at 8:21 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021,” the couple said. “Sam was born at Saratoga Hospital weighting a healthy 9 lbs 3 ozs and measuring 22 inches long. Sam impressed all the doctors, nurses and staff with his head of dark hair, chubby cheeks and charm!”
Rep. Stefanik and Mr. Manda thanked their doctors, midwives, nurses and the staff of Saratoga Hospital for their work caring for Rep. Stefanik and baby Sam during their stay. They also shared their thanks for their family, friends and those who support Rep. Stefanik for their support and love as the family welcomes its newest member.
Rep. Stefanik had announced her pregnancy in June, saying the baby was due in the fall.
“Our hearts are bursting with joy and our lives have never been fuller,” they said Monday. “We are truly blessed by our most precious gift, Baby Sam.”
