ALBANY — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo used state resources and expected Executive Chamber staff to help publish his pandemic memoir last year for which he received at least $5.2 million, according to a report released Monday.
The state Assembly Judiciary Committee’s long-awaited report on evidence attorneys with independent law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP reviewed as part of a five-month investigation into scandals plaguing former Gov. Cuomo and his administration.
The Assembly report released Monday morning confirms state Attorney General General Letitia James’s office Aug. 3 report he engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct with at least 11 women, including nine current and former state staffers and created a hostile work environment; that he used state resources and property, and pressured his staff to write, publish and promote “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” last year, and that he was not fully transparent about the number of New Yorkers in nursing homes who died due to COVID-19 complications.
“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said in a statement with the report’s release Monday morning. “I commend Chairman Charles Lavine, the members of the Judiciary Committee and the team at Davis Polk for their hard work and diligence in completing this investigation. I also want to acknowledge everyone who participated in all of the investigations for their cooperation, particularly the brave women who stepped forward. As we have throughout this process, we will continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence we have uncovered.”
The report also includes attorneys’ evidence, but does not conclude wrongdoing, regarding the safety of the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge, or Tappan Zee Bridge replacement, and if Cuomo had knowledge of executive aides withholding information about the bridge’s safety concerns or attempted to suppress related investigations.
“In light of the former governor’s resignation and the fact that substantial further evidence would need to be gathered and analyzed, the committee instructed Davis Polk not to pursue this investigation,” according to the report.
Davis Polk attorneys reviewed about 600,000 pages of documents, pictures, text messages, BlackBerry PIN messages, emails, policies and procedures, recordings of phone calls, social media accounts, materials from prior litigations, video recordings, interview memos, transcripts and other relevant materials during the investigation.
Attorneys also interviewed or reviewed interview or deposition materials for more than 200 people, and reviewed statements and writings by Cuomo and his counsel during the probe.
“This has been an historic undertaking and one that the members of the Judiciary Committee took on with extreme diligence and thoughtfulness,” Assemblymember Charles Lavine, D-Glen Cove, said in a statement Monday. “I would like to thank all the members of the committee as well our counsel at Davis Polk for their hard work. The former governor’s conduct – as shown in this report – is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office. I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government. New Yorkers deserve no less.”
The 21-member Judiciary committee commenced an impeachment investigation into Cuomo in March.
Check back for more details on this developing story.
