A Lewis County doctor was the highest-paid municipal government worker in the north country during the state’s 2019 fiscal year, according to the latest edition of “What They Make,” the Empire Center’s annual report summarizing total local government pay.
Dr. Gerard A. Crawford, an OB-GYN at Lewis County General Hospital, was paid $275,000 during the 12-month period ending March 31, the Empire Center analysis found. Six of the top 10 employees in the north country were also medical professionals.
Other data highlights for local government employees in the north country region, which includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties:
The highest-paid police department in the north country was in the village of Gouverneur, whose six department employees were paid $73,631 on average.
The city of Plattsburgh’s fire department was the highest-paid in the region, with the 37 fire department employees averaging $88,674.
The highest-paid general employees in the north country were the village of Lake Placid’s 57 civilian employees, paid $54,171 on average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.