NEW YORK — A chronic pattern of racial disciplinary bias has been found in New York State prisons, according to a report published by state Inspector General Lucy Lang.
The results are derived from a six-year analysis of the administration of discipline by the state Department of Corrections and Community Services in a prison system that incarcerates more than 30,000 people.
Noting the persistence of disparate treatment of Black and Brown New Yorkers at every stage of the criminal justice system, the massive 175-page report concluded that despite policy changes within the Department of Corrections and Community Services intended to address the problem in the administration of misbehavior reports for offenses committed while in custody, Black and Hispanic incarcerated people remain more likely than their White counterparts to face additional punishment in state prisons.
“There’s no doubt that the criminal justice system is just one of many systems that have a devastatingly disproportionate impact on New Yorkers of color,” Lang said. “Sadly, as reflected by the six years of data in the report, although racial disparities may not start at the prison gates, they also don’t end there.”
Significant inequities in the administration of disciplinary action to White, Black and Hispanic incarcerated individuals came to light during the period examined in the report. These are three examples:
■ A Black incarcerated individual is more than 22% more likely to be issued a misbehavior report than a White incarcerated individual.
■ A Hispanic incarcerated individual is more than 12% more likely to be issued a misbehavior report than a White incarcerated individual.
■ Non-White incarcerated individuals are issued more misbehavior reports, per person, than White incarcerated individuals.
The overall cause or specific causes for the disparities could not be identified by data alone, according to the Inspector General’s office, but the analysis determined that they persisted regardless of the severity of the offenses leading to the incarcerations and the length of the prison terms.
In a response to the report, the Department of Corrections and Community Services said it operates a fair system in all correctional facilities from program and work assignments to the disciplinary process.
“This includes providing a continuity of appropriate treatment services in safe and secure facilities where all incarcerated individuals’ needs are addressed and they are prepared for release,” the Department said Friday in a prepared statement. “The discipline process is an important component of DOCCS’s efforts to provide that safe environment and is one way in which we endeavor to foster an environment that prepares incarcerated individuals for release.”
Despite multiple efforts by the Department of Corrections and Community Services to correct the disparities, they increased slightly between 2017 and 2019, before increasing significantly in 2020, when Black incarcerated individuals were nearly 38% more likely than White incarcerated individuals to be issued misbehavior reports and Hispanic incarcerated individuals were nearly 29% more likely than White incarcerated individuals to be issued misbehavior reports.
The Inspector General’s office passed along several corrective recommendations to the Department of Corrections and Community Services including required annual anti-bias training for all prison staff, collection and analysis of additional data about disciplinary procedures, publication of data that can be cross-referenced with demographic data, expanding the use of centralized hearing officers and statewide expansion of fixed camera systems in all correctional facilities.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.