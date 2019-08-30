WATERTOWN — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced eligibility requirements Friday for financial assistance for people whose primary homes were damaged by flood waters on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River this spring and summer.
The 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program allocates up to $20 million for repairs to residences that were impacted by record-high levels along the lake and river. The money complements the state’s $300 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, which will be awarded to communities to strengthen shoreline infrastructure while attempting to bolster local economic development.
The relief and recovery program aimed at individual properties, which will be administered through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, will provide relief for homeowners in eight counties, including Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Oswego. Homeowners could be eligible for up to $50,000 in assistance.
“Hundreds of homeowners and businesses experienced significant damage to their properties during this year’s record breaking flooding on Lake Ontario,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “As we continue to invest in strengthening infrastructure along the shoreline for the long term, we are also helping homeowners in the near term get the resources they need to make necessary repairs to their homes.”
n Applicants are eligible to receive funding for costs not covered by other sources, such as insurance, and meet the following criteria:
n Homeowners who were impacted by flooding Jan. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2019, are entitled to apply for funding.
n Applications must be received between Oct. 1, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2019.
n Priority will be given to applications that address damage incurred to primary residences which sustained direct physical flood-related damage that threatens the safety of the home.
The Lake Ontario recovery initiative is focused on the resiliency of the shoreline as a whole, and applications that address standalone shoreline damage that threatens the safety of a primary residence will be reviewed after funding decisions have been made for projects proposed through the REDI process. In some cases, these regionally significant projects may provide protections for individual homes.
To sign up for updates and be notified when the application is available, visit HCR’s website at https://hcr.ny.gov/lake-ontario-st-lawrence-river-flood-relief-and-recovery-grant-program.
