Residents can seek rental aid as of June 1

ALBANY — Tenants, landlords, and property owners can apply for long-awaited assistance starting June 1, officials announced Tuesday, to help thousands of New Yorkers behind on rent or property taxes after suffering financial stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Applicants will apply online through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance for Emergency Rental Assistance Program relief payments totaling $2.7 billion for low- and moderate-income renters in arrears. The state budgeted $100 million toward the fund in its 2021-22 budget.
The program will prioritize the unemployed, those with income at or below 50% of area median income and other vulnerable populations in the first 30 days. After that, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, for as long as funds remain available, according to OTDA on Tuesday.
“We anticipate using this funding in its entirety within any federal timeframe that has been provided,” OTDA officials said in a statement.
The state knew about $1.3 billion in federal rental and housing assistance in December.
The federal deadline to allocate at least half of the assistance was extended six months from the original September 2021 deadline to March 2022.
Applicants must prove that, on or after March 13, 2020, they endured financial hardship, or had to leave their homes because of a health condition and COVID-19 threat that led to housing instability and prevented them from meeting housing or homeowner expenses.
The program does not have immigration status requirements for New Yorkers to qualify.
Eligible state residents have a household gross income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, which differ by county and household size.
To apply, renters must provide a personal identification for all household members such as a photo ID, driver’s license or non-driver government-issued ID, passport, EBT/Benefits Issuance Card, birth or baptismal certificate, school registration; Social Security number of any household members who have one; proof of rental amount and signed lease, even if expired.
Rent receipt, canceled checks and money orders are also accepted forms of documentation. Applicants must prove residency with their lease, rent receipt, utility bill, school records, bank statement, postal mail, insurance bill or driver’s license.
Applicants must show pay stubs, bank account deposit verification, unemployment benefits letter, or other proof of income eligibility.
“New Yorkers and small businesses in every corner of the state were devastated by the pandemic, and as we continue to recover and rebuild we need to make sure they have the resources they need get back on their feet and succeed in a new, reimagined economy,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement Tuesday announcing details of the relief program. “This critical funding will help ensure New Yorkers who are experiencing financial hardship through no fault of their own will not be thrown onto the streets, while also providing stability for small businesses so they can help play a role in New York’s economic resurgence.”
The program will provide up to 12 months of past-due rent, three months of prospective rental assistance and 12 months of utility arrears payments to eligible New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status, according to the governor’s office.
The program is expected to serve between 170,000 and 200,000 households.
Payments will be made directly to the landlord/property owner and utility company on behalf of the tenant, according to OTDA. Tenant applicants will be notified of the amounts paid on their behalf.
Relief will be held for up to 180 days if a landlord is difficult to locate or does not provide information needed to complete the application.
Landlords must agree to waive any late fees on past-due rent, not increase the tenant’s rent and not evict them for one year, barring limited circumstances, to receive relief.
Lawmakers have expressed frustration over the state’s sluggish rollout of the program for several months, including Housing Committee Chair Sen. Brian Kavanagh, D-Brooklyn. During debate on the Senate floor May 3 to extend the state’s eviction ban until Aug. 31, Kavanagh said officials were waiting on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration to roll out the program.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said the announcement of the June 1 start date to accept applications for the program is long overdue.
“As Republicans in the Legislature have called on for months, New York has finally established a program designed to assist the renters, housing providers and small-business owners who have faced severe financial losses during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Barclay said in a statement Tuesday. “Thousands of New Yorkers have dealt with mounting financial pressures while Albany bureaucracy prevented billions of dollars in relief from getting into the hands of people in need. This $3.5 billion will help ease a great deal of fiscal insecurity and financial hardship for homeowners, renters and small-business owners alike.
“Today’s announcement represents overdue good news for those who have waited for this administration to get its act together,” Barclay added. “While some states have already finished allocating this critical funding, New York is just getting started and now playing catch-up. I hope the state Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance administers this program with greater efficiency than we’ve seen in the process leading up to this point.”
For months, lawmakers have said between 800,000 and 1.2 million households are behind in paying rent of the state’s 4.1 million tenant households, citing statistics from state housing agencies.
Small and micro businesses can apply for up to $800 million in small business recovery grants to recover from the pandemic starting June 10.
Flexible grants up to $50,000 are available to eligible small businesses and can be used for operating expenses, including payroll, rent or mortgage payments, taxes, utilities, personal protective equipment or other business expenses incurred during the pandemic.
Over 330,000 small and micro businesses are potentially eligible for this program, including 57% of the state’s certified Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprises, or MWBEs, according to the governor’s office.
Empire State Development oversees the commercial assistance program.
The state Budget Division deferred all questions about the program or payments to OTDA, which is processing and distributing the relief to New Yorkers.
