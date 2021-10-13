CLAYTON — Work began Monday to revive a local landmark that will connect communities and their heritage to the future.
The railroad trestle over McCarn Creek along the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail is decaying and has been fenced off for several years. People who use it now must gingerly walk down the banks of the creek and climb the other side, either as they head toward LaFargeville, or in the opposite direction, toward Clayton — in both instances usually with wet feet.
In 1993, the Thousand Islands Land Trust began acquiring pieces of the old New York Central/Penn Central Railroad bed in Clayton, Orleans, Theresa, Redwood and Philadelphia. The rails-to-trails project, now 25 miles long, is named for former director, Louise “Sissy” Danforth, who was the inspired energy behind its development. It’s a multi-use trail in several sections that can be accessed from multiple points.
TILT’s main focus now is improving the trail between Clayton and LaFargeville, part of which contains TILT’s S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve. The crown of that improvement will be the rehabilitated, 160-foot-long and 60-foot high McCarn Creek trestle.
“We’re restoring this piece of history and it’s going to continue to be part of our culture,” said Terra L. Bach, director of development and communications for TILT. “All of it is a beautiful thing to be proud of.”
For the safety of the public, the portion of the Sissy Danforth Rivergate Trail that runs through the S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve will be temporarily closed from the trailhead parking lot at East Line Road to Black Creek Road in the town of Clayton. All other sections of the Rivergate Trail will be open to the public for non-motorized recreation.
In LaFargeville, the trail can be accessed along Theresa Street, across from LaFargeville Agway. From that direction, it’s about 5 miles to the trestle. The distance to the trestle from Clayton’s East Line Road is about three-quarters of a mile. Also part of the trail is an entrance marked with a sign off Route 12, just before the Clayton Country Club. From there, the trail goes to East Line Road.
The trestle work is being performed by Clayton-based High Hill Excavation. Work will include new girder bearings, wood support beams, decking and safety rails.
The project’s goal was $610,000. Earlier this year, TILT said that due to a matching gift from the Northern New York Community Foundation, it would take approximately $39,000 to reach the goal. A $50,000 matching gift from Dan and Lauren Throop has helped to power the fund drive, along with additional drives by TILT.
TILT eventually plans to link the trail to the village of Clayton and is in the process of securing the easements and land to allow it to do that.
“We’ve worked really hard on fundraising and we’ve gotten to the point where we’ve got funds to be able to start the restoration of the trestle bridge,” Ms. Bach said. “We’re still fundraising for the overall goal, but we have enough cash on hand to complete the restoration of the trestle.”
TILT hopes construction will conclude by the end of the year.
“But the official opening will be next spring,” Ms. Bach said.
That’s an appropriate timeline, Ms. Bach said, because next year, the village will celebrate its 150th anniversary. Part of its history relates to its railroading heritage, as tourists would use the rails to get to the riverside community.
“We have the beautiful replica of a train station down at Frink Park, and it is part of our community’s and the Thousand Island’s identity,” Ms. Bach, a Clayton native, said. “The trains are what brought people here and made this a destination back in the 1920s and ’30s.”
