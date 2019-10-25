WATERTOWN — It’s been a nearly three-year struggle, but a group of people who wanted to keep the North Side Improvement League alive is ready to continue its rich history of civic involvement and community betterment.
Working with the Northern New York Community Foundation, a group of current North Side Improvement League’s Board of Directors has established a Legacy Fund to award student scholarships and grants to charitable organizations.
To get to this point, the North Side Improvement League had to dissolve its assets, sell its defunct clubhouse on Mill Street, get permission from the state attorney general’s office and wait to see what was left from the proceeds from the sale of the building.
“It’s been a long battle,” said William Parody, vice president of the league.
The North Side Improvement League has about $100,000 from the proceeds, with additional money expected to come in, Mr. Parody said.
The funding will be used to award scholarships to graduating students at Watertown High School and Immaculate Heart Central School and make grants to charitable organizations that serve city residents, he said.
Rande Richardson, the community foundation’s executive director, said the league will be able to continue the positive work that it’s been known for over the decades.
“The North Side Improvement League holds an important role in our community’s story, and this is a meaningful and lasting way for all of the efforts of the past to make a difference in the lives of generations to come,” he said.
An advisory committee, made up of North Side folks, will work with the community foundation to recommend scholarships and grant awards.
Improvement league officials also will seek donations to help the Legacy Fund continue.
Noting that he’s thrilled that the foundation is involved, Mr. Parody hopes that the Legacy Fund will lead to the league becoming more influential in the north side’s development and future.
“I think we can make a difference as we grow,” he said.
The Legacy Fund will honor all the good work that league officials did for the north side for the decades after it was formed in 1912, he said.
Proceeds from the clubhouse sale were used to help pay off the league’s substantial debt that incurred by a former board of directors, Mr. Parody said.
He blamed the league’s financial troubles on the former board. In 2015, the current five-person chair and 18-member board stepped in to resurrect the improvement league.
In all, the league had to settle about $185,000 in outstanding debt before the Legacy Fund could be established, he said.
The new board had $91,000 in liens to pay off that had accumulated under the former board. That board also had a $40,000 loan on the building that had to be paid and an accumulated $40,000 in credit card debt with Sam’s Club and an outstanding bill of $14,000 with National Grid.
The sale of the building at 633 Mill St. to eventual owner, developer Michael Lundy, also was a struggle as he threatened a lawsuit against the league after a previous deal fell apart in 2014.
It took a state Supreme Court judge to sort out the mess. In the end, Mr. Lundy paid $325,000 for the clubhouse.
League officials also have claimed that Mr. Lundy sabotaged a $400,000 deal to sell its defunct clubhouse to the Volunteer Transportation Center last August.
In its heyday, hundreds of people belonged to the league, when dinners were served on weekends, bingo was a popular activity and the league gave out college scholarships. The league also was a political force where candidates had to go to get its blessing.
