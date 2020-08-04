ALBANY — One more state has been added to the fluctuating number of states on New York’s 14-day quarantine mandate list, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday.
Rhode Island meets the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory, while Delaware and Washington, D.C., have been removed from the list. This is the second time Delaware has been removed from the quarantine list.
“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City,” Gov. Cuomo said. “But we must protect that progress, which is why today (Tuesday) we are adding another state to our travel advisory. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago ...”
Gov. Cuomo, D-N.Y., and Govs. Philip D. Murphy, D-N.J. and Ned M. Lamont, D-Conn., imposed a tri-state order at midnight June 25 mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who arrive in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from states with more than a 10 percent positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average. Weekly calculations are completed Monday nights and the list is updated Tuesday morning.
The mandate now includes 34 states — well over half of the country — and Puerto Rico. Those states include: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Three New Yorkers died of the virus Monday, bringing the statewide total to 25,175. New York City has reported no deaths for the third straight day.
Of the 70,993 coronavirus test results reported to the state Monday, a total of 746, or 1.05 percent, were returned positive. New cases were reported in 43 of the state’s 62 counties. The statewide total of positive virus test has been brought to 417,589.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.