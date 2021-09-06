COLTON — The 17th edition of the Ride to Breath motorcycle ride to raise money for cystic fibrosis research has a new date and a new location.
Ride organizer Jennifer A. Dean has moved the start point for the annual fundraiser from Madrid to the Amvets Club in Colton and the start date from June to September.
Last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Dean was considering the 16th event to be her last as organizer. Then, after changing the date twice, and finally getting riders on the road, she had a revelation that she had to continue.
Ms. Dean started the ride 17 years ago, soon after her daughter Bethany was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.
Little Bethany succumbed to the disease on her second birthday.
Last year, after getting the ride started, Ms. Dean rode the route with her son.
“It was the most gorgeous day,” she said. “I had this feeling come over me and something told me that I can’t stop.”
The annual ride, which can draw as many as 200 motorcyclists, will be held Sept. 26 at the Colton Amvets. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and kick stands go up at 11 a.m.
This year’s route will take riders to the Skunks Nest in Hermon and then on to P-2’s Irish Pub in Tupper Lake before returning to Colton for prizes and a barbecue.
Registration is $20 for a single rider, $30 for a double. Dinner only is $12, and it costs $15 for a T-shirt.
Proceeds will benefit the research and therapeutic development programs of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Masking will be mandatory, regardless of vaccination status, Ms. Dean said.
“We want to keep everybody safe,” she said.
Ms. Dean is expecting a big turnout.
“Last year was down just a tinge due to COVID,” she said. “Still everybody wanted to get out and just ride.”
For more information, call Jennifer Dean at 315-854-0745 or email jdean9@twcny.rr.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.