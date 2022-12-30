OGDENSBURG — State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie has completed her nearly 40-year career in public service as she steps down from her position in Albany. As she leaves office, she said she will miss many aspects of the job, from her staff to her constituents and colleagues, but is looking forward to a new chapter for her family life.
In an interview in mid-December, Sen. Ritchie, known to many as Patty, reflected on her last 12 years in service as a state senator, and her 37-year career in public service.
“It’s been very humbling to have this position,” she said, tears springing to her eyes. “From the campaign trail, nobody had better volunteers than I did, gave up every weekend and so many nights. I had great staff, more like family than staff, and this was a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’ll always be grateful to the constituents in the 48th, and the people who voted for me.”
Sen. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, started her professional work in the St. Lawrence County Department of Motor Vehicles, and was elected county clerk in 2000. She said starting at the local level, working every day with constituents and trying to come up with unique solutions to their problems has helped her significantly in her time in state government.
Sen. Ritchie’s time as clerk is still a regular point of reference for her, she said, with many of the lessons she learned there becoming even more important at the state level, where she has risen to become the chair of the Senate Minority Conference and ranking member of the Senate’s Energy and Telecommunications, Local Government and Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committees.
She said she’s proud of her time in the clerk’s office, having developed a lucrative model where St. Lawrence County offers vehicle registration services to dealers in New York City, netting the county millions in fees while speeding up registration times for people downstate.
“We opened satellite offices across the county, started the New York City business, improved customer service, and we even had the first DMV drive-thru window in New York state,” she said. “I think that really helped me get elected to the Senate.”
In her time as a state senator, which began in January 2011 following her November 2010 defeat of incumbent Democrat Darrel J. Aubertine, she said she’s been proud to push for a number of important priorities for the north country, things that have become key aspects of the region’s economic progress. She said she’s brought over $75 million in state aid to the district, which covers Oswego, Jefferson and part of St. Lawrence counties.
She was part of the team that pushed for New York to establish the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative for the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario shorelines, which has brought millions of dollars in state funding to the region to rebuild and renovate shoreline amenities and infrastructure.
She’s been behind legislation that kept open the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Oswego and the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, and passed a bill that dedicated funding for furniture-tipping hazard awareness after a 2-year-old Ogdensburg child died in 2012 of asphyxiation after a dresser he was climbing on tipped over onto him.
She said she was proud to play a part in the revitalization of operations at SUNY Canton, fighting state administration in 2011 when it pushed to eliminate SUNY Canton’s president and merge its administration with SUNY Potsdam as a cost-cutting measure. Among other proactive measures, the SUNY Potsdam graduate introduced legislation calling for a president at each SUNY campus in the state and, ultimately, Canton retained its president, preserving the unique identities of SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton.
“If you look at the success of SUNY Canton, you will see that was the right decision,” she said.
Even with all that, Sen. Ritchie said she thinks her office’s constituent services are the true success story of her time in the Senate.
“We had thousands and thousands of constituent calls every single year, and things really picked up in the last three years especially,” she said.
She said people call her office with all sorts of requests and questions, things she had never heard of before and routine requests constantly.
“It was one of the best parts of the job, we would do our best to help them,” she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the sudden need for thousands of people to get in touch with state agencies like the unemployment office or social services, her office suddenly played a key role in connecting people.
“So many people went to work one day and couldn’t the next, with no way to prepare for it, and then the situation with the unemployment system where weeks and weeks would go by without getting a hold of anyone, even we couldn’t get in touch with anyone,” she said. “It took a toll on myself and my staff, thousands of people calling to say they can’t afford groceries, they need the unemployment that was promised.”
Eventually, with time and a lot of pushing, things cleared and Sen. Ritchie’s office was fielding fewer unemployment calls, but concerns still remained.
She said the job of state senator is nearly constant, with calls, texts, emails and in-person conversations happening all the time. She said barely a day has gone by that she hasn’t worked to answer some question relating to work since she took office.
She said people have pulled up to her home in Heuvelton, stopped her at the grocery store and the post office, called her at all hours of the night when they’re in need.
She said she accepted that was the role, loved the opportunities to help, but admits it can be taxing.
“Ultimately, that led to my decision to retire, because it is a big sacrifice for my family, for elected officials’ families,” she said.
Sen. Ritchie officially left office on Friday, and with her, the 48th Senate District as she represented it disappeared. Much of what was the 48th District will fall to the 49th District, covering Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer, Hamilton, Fulton and parts of Oswego and St. Lawrence counties. That will be represented by senator-elect Mark C. Walczyk, who currently represents the 116th Assembly District. Northern St. Lawrence County, out to the Vermont border and south to Lake George, will be represented by Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury.
Sen. Ritchie said she has full trust that Mr. Walczyk will carry on her office’s prioritization of constituent services, in part because Mr. Walczyk spent years working as a staffer in Sen. Ritchie’s office.
“He knows how I ran the office and has certainly similar views on being accessible,” she said. “The main thing I want them both to remember is that I cared about the people I represented.”
Mr. Walczyk described Sen. Ritchie as “a guiding light and a passionate representative” of her district over her 12-year tenure.
“I had a front row seat for many years, watching her defend our region and way of life. Patty has been a champion in delivering for north country agriculture, fighting to bolster our local economy, battling for tax cuts, expanding broadband access, and so much more,” the senator-elect said. “We will miss Patty in the Senate, but I hope all residents of our region can take solace knowing that even if just an ounce of her dedication, servants’ heart, and work ethic have rubbed off on me, the residents of the 49th Senate District will be well-represented. On behalf of the countless constituents whose lives improved from her service, I say thank you and wish her all the best in her next chapter.”
Once she leaves office, Sen. Ritchie said she intends to spend more time with her husband, Tom, her three adult children and grandchildren. She said she plans to visit Florida with her mother and family, and is looking forward to not planning every moment of her day anymore.
“I’m a little concerned that it will be hard to go from 150 miles an hour down to zero, but we will have to wait and see how this plays out,” she said.
