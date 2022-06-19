WELLESLEY ISLAND - National Grid is reporting power outages from LaFargeville to Wellesley Island, including Grindstone Island.
According to the utility company, 6,821 customers in the area are without power. The outage was reported at 7:05 p.m and power is expected to be restored by 9 p.m.
No further details were immediately available.
