CANTON — A former village mayor and St. Lawrence University history and government professor recently died, and many of his former students and colleagues say he left an immeasurable legacy.
Robert N. Wells Jr. died on Dec. 10 at the Champlain Valley Senior Community in Willsboro, Essex County. He was 88.
“It’s a big loss for Canton and St. Lawrence County,” said New York State Supreme Court Judge Charles C. Merrell, who took government classes with Mr. Wells at SLU.
Mr. Wells began teaching at SLU in 1965, and retired in 1999 but taught part time until 2009. During his time there, he ended up chairing the Government Department and also spent four years out of the classroom as assistant and associate academic dean.
On top of his teaching career, Mr. Wells was a Canton Central School Board of Education member from 1979 to 1988, and was Canton village mayor from 2001 to 2007. He also was a member of local clubs, including the Rotary and Lions clubs, and served on several volunteer boards, including the boards of the Canton Free Library, the Canton community pavilion and the St. Lawrence County Historical Association.
Michael E. Dalton, Canton’s current mayor, said he got to know Mr. Wells during his own time as a fire chief. He remembers, among other things, Mr. Wells sharing his thoughts in handwritten notes, which is referenced in Mr. Wells’s obituary.
“He would send a handwritten note about things he observed or thought about,” Mr. Dalton said. “I thought he did a good job for our village ... it was never adversarial with him in any way. Politics were important to him. It’s what he taught.”
Some of Mr. Wells’s students went on to prominent careers in law and government, and remember their former SLU instructor as a knowledgeable gentleman who could relate to a wide spectrum of personalities.
“Dr. Wells’s infectious enthusiasm, intellectual curiosity and dedicated advocacy was inspiring to those fortunate enough to know him. I personally feel a debt of gratitude to a man who led by example and encouraged others to care more and do better,” said Susan Merrell, who now works as U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand’s north country regional director.
Mr. Wells made a significant impact on students with views across the political spectrum.
Shawn H. Smealie, a former staffer in the White House under President George H.W. Bush, said Mr. Wells’s classes were “always the ones I looked forward to.”
“He always made sure that we had both sides of an issue, and definitely tolerated my viewpoints on occasion,” Mr. Smealie said. “He was very entertaining, he was a very funny guy. He brought that enthusiasm. For a lot of sleepy kids getting up at 8 o’clock in the morning, it was very welcome.”
In addition to his impact in Canton, Mr. Wells worked closely and partnered with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. According to his obituary, he was recognized in 1983 by the United South and Eastern Tribes for his contributions in helping the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe through the development of the Akwesasne Library, the Operation K Tutoring Program, and the first Upward Bound Program through St. Lawrence.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council released a statement mourning Mr. Wells’s death and applauding the work he did with the community.
“He was a caring and passionate person who fostered a deep relationship with the Akwesasne community. He worked closely with the Tribe’s Mohawk Education Committee to bring Mohawk representation to the local school board,” the Tribal Council said. “He has truly left his mark in Akwesasne and will be missed by many.”
