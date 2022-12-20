There’s a candidate in the running for chair of New York’s Republican Party, and after the party’s string of successes in the most recent election, he’s hoping to build on that success.
Lawrence A. Garvey, the chair of the Rockland County Republican Committee and a lawyer, announced Monday that he will seek the leadership seat for the state Republican committee, and hopes to lead New York Republicans into a strong electoral position.
“We must take account of the massive strides we have made, not just on a statewide level, but in each of our respective counties,” he said.
Mr. Garvey pointed to the margin between Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee M. Zeldin, R-Long Island. Mr. Zeldin brought in the most votes of any Republican statewide in the last 10 years. He also pointed to the election of 11 Republican members of Congress, the most since 2000, and the end of the Democratic supermajority in the state Senate as signs that New York is becoming more viable for Republicans.
In an interview Tuesday, Mr. Garvey said Gov. Hochul’s unpopularity has helped give Republicans an edge.
“This past week, a month out from the election that she won, her approval rating is in the mid to low 40s,” he said. “That’s astonishing.”
The Siena College poll Mr. Garvey is referencing indicated that 49% of respondents approved of the job Gov. Hochul is doing, and 43% of people reported a poor opinion of her in general. Conversely, 46% of people said they had a good opinion of Mr. Zeldin.
Mr. Garvey said that shows that state Republicans have been successful with their message and their candidate selections, but the party’s reputation still needs work.
“People in New York are not ready to trust the Republican Party with power, and that’s an institutional problem that needs to be addressed,” he said.
Mr. Garvey said that can be fixed with good messaging, open communication and a strong presence in public.
“It’s what I call the ground game, old fashioned hand-to-hand politics where we get out there in all these counties and reach out and get our message delivered, get these folks excited to trust us and vote for us again,” he said.
Mr. Garvey said the party seemed to focus too much on convincing New York City voters, and didn’t focus enough on upstate, which he said is prime ground to gain more support. New York state has twice as many Democrats as Republicans, and there are more independent voters than registered Republicans in the state now as well.
“People like to call New York a deep blue state, but it’s not, it’s a purple state,” he said. “There are some deep blue spots, but parts that are willing to cross over too.”
He pointed to his own Rockland County, where there are twice as many Democrats as Republicans, and an equal amount of independents to Republicans. Yet the county regularly elects Republicans to local, statewide and federal offices and is led by a Republican county executive.
He said the methods used in Rockland County, appealing to the so-called “kitchen table” issues like home finances, family values, education and other down-home issues can lead to success for Republicans statewide.
“If we’re delivering results on those issues, and similar issues, then people will listen to us, and vote for us,” he said.
The New York Republican Committee chair is selected by a vote of Republican county chairs and district leaders every two years. The current chair is Nicholas A. Langworthy, who will be stepping down from the position early after being elected to Congress. The next elected chair will serve the remainder of Mr. Langworthy’s term, until the end of 2023. There are no other candidates for the chair position yet announced.
