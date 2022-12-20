Rockland County party chair seeks to lead state Republicans

Lawrence A. Garvey, Rockland County GOP Chair and candidate for New York State Republican Committee Chair. Photo provided

There’s a candidate in the running for chair of New York’s Republican Party, and after the party’s string of successes in the most recent election, he’s hoping to build on that success.

Lawrence A. Garvey, the chair of the Rockland County Republican Committee and a lawyer, announced Monday that he will seek the leadership seat for the state Republican committee, and hopes to lead New York Republicans into a strong electoral position.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.