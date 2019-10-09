LEE — A Rome woman was arrested this week after she allegedly abandoned her dog and left it in need of treatment for “chronic malnourishment.”
On Monday, state police responded to 6451 Andregg Drive in the town of Lee for a report of an abandoned dog. When troopers arrived, they discovered a black and tan German Shepherd in the garage with “obvious signs of malnourishment,” a release from state police said.
Police later arrested Alycia M. Clark, 29, of Rome. Ms. Clark was charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, a class “A” misdemeanor. She was also charged with failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, an unclassified misdemeanor.
The dog was brought to Rome Animal Hospital where it was treated for chronic malnourishment. Ms. Clark was issued to appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Lee Town Court on Oct. 16 at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.