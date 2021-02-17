Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70.
The conservative broadcaster was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Feb. 4, 2020, one day after he announced his diagnosis.
The Missouri native was one of the nation’s highest-paid radio personality, according to Forbes, which put his net worth at $600 million. His $87 million annual income is second only to Howard Stern’s deal with SIRIUSXM.
Limbaugh had four marriages, including his last one to party planner Kathryn Rogers, 43, whom he wed in 2010. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas officiated wedding number three.
Limbaugh was unflinchingly supportive of former President Donald Trump, who bestowed upon him the nation’s highest civilian honor during the 2020 State of the Union address.
He was known for his fiery and articulate rhetoric, which was always impassioned.
“The Rush Limbaugh Show” was syndicated in 1988 and served as the prototype for the modern-day right-wing media movement.
Vanity Fair once likened his influence among conservatives to Oprah Winfrey’s sway with women. He is credited with heavily influencing voters in 1994 when Republicans won the House of Representatives during President Bill Clinton’s first term.
Limbaugh was also a top-selling author. In 2014, he won the Author of the Year award at the Children’s Choice Book Awards for his work on “Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims: Time-Travel Adventures with Exceptional Americans.”
“I love America,” Limbaugh said after receiving that honor from young readers. “I wish everybody did.”
In his last broadcast of 2020, an emotional Limbaugh told listeners he didn’t expect to see the end of the year and was grateful he did.
“Because I have outlived the diagnosis, I’ve been able to receive and hear and process some of the most wonderful, nice things about me that I might not have ever heard had I not gotten sick,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.