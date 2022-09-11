Russians flee from Ukrainian attack

A destroyed Russian military vehicle in the Balakliya, Kharkiv region, on Saturday, as Ukrainian forces report they have dislodged Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured. Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Thousands of Russian troops retreated in the face of a lightning Ukrainian offensive in the Kharkiv region that threatens to derail the Kremlin’s bid to cement control of Ukraine’s east.

A local Moscow-backed official and pro-Russian military bloggers said Saturday Kremlin forces had pulled out of Izyum, a staging post for the campaign in Donbas, to avoid being encircled.

