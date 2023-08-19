Contrails form behind a commercial jet passing by the moon over Dallas. (Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News/TNS)

The Luna-25, the first Russian lunar lander in nearly 50 years, wasn’t able to enter its scheduled pre-landing orbit of the moon.

The robotic spacecraft was scheduled to enter the orbit on Saturday, but because of an emergency situation the maneuver was unsuccessful, according to a statement from the Russian space corporation Roscosmos. The team is analyzing the situation, it said, without giving further details.

