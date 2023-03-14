Russian aircraft collides with U.S. drone

An MQ-9 Reaper drone, pictured Nov. 4, 2022, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. John Moore/Getty Images/TNS

A Russian fighter jet collided with a U.S. surveillance drone in international airspace above the Black Sea, forcing the American aircraft to crash, the U.S. said.

The Su-27 warplane, accompanied by a second Russian jet, struck the propeller of the MQ-9 Reaper drone in what was an “unsafe and unprofessional” intercept at around 7 a.m. local time, U.S. European Command said. The two Russian fighter jets flew in front of and dumped fuel on the drone before the strike, it said.

Tribune Wire

