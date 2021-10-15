SACKETS HARBOR — The much anticipated Brew York Festival made its return this year, after a hiatus due to COVID, in a new location: the polo fields in Madison Barracks.
The event took place Sept. 11, and featured breweries, wineries and distilleries on site, many of which are local, as well as live music from various artists.
Before the festival took place, it was said that a portion of the proceeds from this year’s festival were to be set aside to benefit first responders in Sackets. Honoring this, Jason Price, one of the festival’s organizers, presented a check for $1,000 to the fire department this week.
According to Sackets Harbor Fire & Rescue, the donation will go toward the purchase of equipment, training and vehicle replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.