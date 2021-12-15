WATERTOWN — A scavenger hunt and pub crawl will be held Saturday in Public Square to raise money for the Riverwalk mural project.
The SANTA CLAUS pub crawl will feature a trivia/puzzle-based scavenger hunt that will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Watertown Downtown Business Association and its Downtown Art Committee is sponsoring the event to raise funds for the committee’s mural gallery in the Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk Park.
Participants will register at the mural gallery in the Veteran’s Riverwalk Park. Each participant will receive a commemorative ornament.
Participants may compete alone or in teams. The cost to participate will be $20 for singles or $15 per person for groups of two or more.
Upon registration, participants will receive a Santa hat, which must be worn during the event, and a card with clues to their destination, with a space to write the answers to the Christmas trivia questions.
The committee will provide each location with a small poster that contains a Christmas trivia question and a QR code virtual photo booth for them to scan.
Contestants will need to solve the clue, go to the location, find the sign, write the answer to the trivia question on their card, and proceed to the next location. While at each location, participants may purchase menu items or drinks, at their discretion.
The Downtown Art Committee was created by the Watertown DBA to bring art to downtown.
The committee’s first project is the Riverwalk Art Project Mural Gallery. The gallery is a collection of murals displayed on the wall in Riverwalk Park, off Newell Street.
The committee is raising $200,000 to purchase up to 22 murals for the 500-foot-long wall at the eastern end of the park. There is one painting hung and another in production. So far, proposals from three more artists have been accepted.
Donations to the project may be made to the Riverwalk Art Project through the Northern New York Community Foundation.
