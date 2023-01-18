Santos named to two House committees

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., walks to a closed-door GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 10. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos was named to two House committees on Tuesday despite multiple law enforcement investigations and the filing of complaints about his campaign and financial disclosure filings.

Santos will sit on the Small Business Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee, a knowledgeable House GOP source told Newsday Tuesday night.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.