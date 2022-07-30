Staff overstretched at Saranac Lake Aldi

Cammie Marshall, left, and Quillan Crowe stock produce at Aldi in Saranac Lake last week. A manager at the grocery store says with these two moving away for personal and professional reasons, the staff there may be so small the store could have to close temporarily in September. Aaron Cerbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

SARANAC LAKE — A manager at Aldi in Saranac Lake says the grocery store may need to close indefinitely starting in September if she can’t hire a handful of new employees in the next few weeks.

Store manager Melanie Fullum said several employees are moving away or going back to school in the fall, leaving the store with a staff so small that she doesn’t think they’ll be able to stay open.

