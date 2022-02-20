Saranac Lake Ice Palace razed for safety

Photos by Aaron Cerbone/Adirondack Daily EnterpriseJay Bradish, of the Saranac Lake Department of Public Works, tears down the Winter Carnival Ice Palace with heavy machinery on Wednesday. After a stretch of warm weather, the ice blocks were becoming unstable, so the village tore down the structure for safety reasons. Aaron Cerbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

SARANAC LAKE — After a stretch of warm weather, the ice blocks of the Winter Carnival Ice Palace were becoming unstable, so the village tore down the structure for safety reasons last week.

