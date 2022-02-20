SARANAC LAKE — After a stretch of warm weather, the ice blocks of the Winter Carnival Ice Palace were becoming unstable, so the village tore down the structure for safety reasons last week.
Saranac Lake Ice Palace comes down
- Adirondack Daily Enterprise
