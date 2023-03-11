SARANAC LAKE — A Saranac Lake man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he allegedly stabbed a Lake Placid man numerous times on Lake Flower Avenue on Friday night.
Chief Darin Perrotte of the Saranac Lake Police Department said Aaron Gillespie, 49, was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and is currently listed in stable condition. Perrotte said police have arrested Walter Finnegan Jr., 73, for the alleged attack at a house at 219 Lake Flower Ave.
Finnegan was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, first-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, as well as resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, at 10:40 p.m. Friday.
“Finnegan and Gillespie engaged in a verbal argument and physical altercation inside a residence on Lake Flower Avenue,” Perrotte wrote in a news release. “Finnegan was instructed to leave by the resident. Finnegan went to his vehicle and retrieved a knife. Finnegan then returned to the residence, unlawfully entered and reportedly stabbed Gillespie multiple times.”
Perrotte said Gillespie was found in the street between NBT Bank and the Saranac Waterfront Lodge. Gillespie was transported to Adirondack Health Center by the Saranac Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad and was later transferred to Albany Medical Center for further treatment of multiple stab wounds.
Finnegan was held in custody at the SLPD station and was set to be arraigned before Judge Alec Friedmann in North Elba Town Court on Saturday, Perrotte said.
“This investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending,” Perrotte wrote.
