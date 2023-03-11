SARANAC LAKE — A Saranac Lake man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he allegedly stabbed a Lake Placid man numerous times on Lake Flower Avenue on Friday night.

Chief Darin Perrotte of the Saranac Lake Police Department said Aaron Gillespie, 49, was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and is currently listed in stable condition. Perrotte said police have arrested Walter Finnegan Jr., 73, for the alleged attack at a house at 219 Lake Flower Ave.

