Construction workers with MJ Raymond work on William Morris Park in Saranac Lake on Friday, one of the public projects funded through $4.3 million the village got from the state in a 2018 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant. These workers were digging a new hole for the crosswalk pole as they work on adding sidewalks and installing a fence around the park. Construction on this project is estimated to end by the end of June. Aaron Marbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

SARANAC LAKE — The village is in for a busy construction season this year as several public Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects funded through a $10 million award the village received from the state in 2018 are kicking off or nearing completion through the spring, summer and fall.

Community Development Director Jamie Konkoski said the village eliminated many of the barriers to construction that held up work last summer — getting easements, relocating utility poles and obtaining permits from the state Department of Transportation.

