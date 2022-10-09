Saranac Lake snowmobile rule changes mulled

SARANAC LAKE — The village of Saranac Lake has scheduled a public hearing on a proposal to allow snowmobiles to be ridden on a segment of Main Street. The board will hear public comments on the proposal at its Oct. 11 meeting.

Snowmobiles are allowed to be ridden on most village streets, with exceptions for certain streets in the downtown area. This amendment to the village code would allow snowmobiles onto a 150-foot stretch from the intersection of Church and Main streets to the Hotel Saranac’s parking lot, which is currently off-limits to the vehicles.

