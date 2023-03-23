Lochner set to challenge Stefanik

Jill A. Lochner of Saratoga County is organizing a campaign to challenge Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik for the Republican nomination to Congress for the 21st Congressional District. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers

GLENS FALLS — Jill A. Lochner wants to bring a moderate Republican voice back to the forefront in the north country, and she’s running for Congress to do it.

Mrs. Lochner, a 41-year-old from Greenfield in Saratoga County, said she’s long had her eye on the 21st Congressional District, has thought about running for years, and now believes she is in the right place to bring a fresh voice to Congress for the district.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.