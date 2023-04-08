A 54-year-old woman from the Schoharie County town of Summit died while trying to save her dog from an icy pond.
Last Saturday afternoon, the woman was walking her dog when it fell through ice. She spent about ten minutes in the water trying to rescue it.
According to the most recent forest ranger report, rescue services arrived about 12:25 p.m., pulled the woman from the pond and performed CPR.
Rangers helped carry her to an ambulance. The woman was pronounced dead at Cobleskill Regional Hospital.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.