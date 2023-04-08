Rangers conduct a swift water rescue in the town of North Elba. Photo courtesy of DEC

A 54-year-old woman from the Schoharie County town of Summit died while trying to save her dog from an icy pond.

Last Saturday afternoon, the woman was walking her dog when it fell through ice. She spent about ten minutes in the water trying to rescue it.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.