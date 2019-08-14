WATERTOWN — A longtime LeRay Street landmark soon will change hands.
The old Schorrs service station soon will be sold and another owner will continue to operate a car wash at the location at 686 LeRay St.
Jeffrey S. Garland, co-owner of Marzano Excavating, and his wife Kristin M. are purchasing the old service station, currently owned by the Schorr family, for $290,000.
In 2012, brothers Robert P., then 74, and Nelson C., then 67, retired and closed the service station portion of the business after running it for 44 years but continued to run the car wash.
Robert Schorr died on June 29 at the age of 80.
As he has done for the past seven years, his brother, Nelson, still comes into the car wash business every day to clean up and take care of the books.
“It’s been a long run,” he said Wednesday.
Mr. Garland has been in negotiations for two years before both sides agreed on a price.
Mr. Garland will continue to operate the car wash and reopen the service center bay and add an auto detailing business that his wife will run.
The business will be known as Northside Car Wash LLC, employing two or three workers.
On Wednesday, the Watertown Local Development Corp.’s loan committee recommended approving a $61,000 loan for the transaction. The local development corporation’s full board will vote on the loan with 5 percent interest over five years on Aug. 26.
The Schorr Service Station opened in August 1968, when Robert, who was stationed at Fort Drum, saw the property, the former Sunoco gas station owned by Parish Oil Co., for sale.
Nelson was involved in the business since the beginning when it included a service station and sold gasoline. A third brother, Harold, who helped run the shop, died in 1988.
They stopped selling gasoline years ago but added the car wash two years later. For about 22 years, Robert’s son, Robert, helped out. He’s running for City Council this election season.
Now that the chapter in the family-run business is coming to a close, Nelson Schorr plans to relax. He’ll miss it, however.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said.
The Garlands could not be reached for comment.
