Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is urging the Biden administration to do what it can to lower gas prices.
On Sunday, Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., called on the president to allow sales of oil from the national strategic petroleum reserve, which would increase the available oil supply and could lower fuel costs at the pump.
National drivers association AAA reported that Sunday’s average gas price is $3.41 per gallon, up over a dollar from last November’s average of $2.12.
“COVID has wreaked havoc on all of our supply chains, no industry spared, with fuel supply and prices at the top of the list,” he said in a statement shared after a news conference in New York City. “Consumers need immediate relief at the gas pump, and so I am urging the administration to approve fuel sales from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve.”
The senator acknowledged that releasing oil from the 600-million-barrel stockpile is a temporary solution to what seems to be a long-term problem, but said it could help ease prices ahead of the holiday traveling season.
“We also need a real solution to this problem of price shocks from wildly fluctuating fossil fuels,” he said.
On Friday, the senator’s spokesperson Allison Biasotti said Sen. Schumer believes the administration should use whatever tools are available to lower costs for Americans.
“That includes possibly tapping into the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve,” she said.
That statement came after a group of nine Democratic senators from New England signed a letter asking the Biden administration to take steps to lower energy costs at large.
Sen. Schumer said, to prevent ongoing stresses caused by fuel price fluctuations, Congress needs to pass the Build Back Better Act, which includes the Clean Cars for America program. That program would lower electric car prices and make them more competitive with gas-powered vehicles, which Sen. Schumer said would help insulate drivers from rises in gas prices.
“Bottom line, we must implement Build Back Better to help all Americans move off our dependence on fossil fuels to cleaner, cheaper and more reliable electric cars and appliances,” he said.
