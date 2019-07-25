Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. is drawing attention to the impact of declining bee populations on upstate agriculture.
In a news conference July 22 in Albany he responded to a U.S. Department of Agriculture decision to suspend an annual bee colony health and populations survey and an EPA decision to clear for use in 11 states a banned pesticide it once referred to as highly toxic to bees.
“We need this data to keep New York an agricultural juggernaut,” Schumer said in a release. “To enact a new policy that discounts bees and their impact on New York is bad environmental, economic and agricultural policy. We are here today to say: reverse the decision and, instead, step things up as this insect’s population spirals (down).”
Honey bees are responsible for 50% of pollination services in the state, according to Rene St. Jacques, assistant director of public policy for the New York Farm Bureau, who also spoke at the press conference.
St. Jacques said apples, strawberries, beans and many other crops rely on bees for pollination and contribute $1.2 billion each year to the state’s agricultural economy. She said it is imperative for bee colonies to thrive, and accurately monitoring colonies to ensure longevity should be a priority.
Beekeepers have seen high rates of decline in recent years and this winter marked the largest die-off ever recorded, according to a study from the University of Maryland.
In addition to pollination, honey sales are also a burgeoning industry in upstate New York. In 2017, Washington County was responsible for about $133,000 in honey sales alone, according to a report from the USDA.
Lake George also hosted the first honey festival in the Adirondacks on July 21, which showcased dozens of local and regional vendors selling honey-related products.
Tony Antonucci, president of the Southern Adirondack Beekeepers Association, said he also believes monitoring colonies is important and did not want to see the report discontinued. He said the report can help beekeepers determine whether there are steps they can take to curb winter loss.
Antonucci also said not tracking what affects colonies could be detrimental in the long run because it takes away the ability to see larger trends and plan for changes. He said if numbers are unmonitored, it could catch the agricultural industry off guard.
“(The report is) a forewarning,” Antonucci said. “You have these numbers available so you can tell what’s happening. Without them, what are you supposed to use? Your gut?”
Diminished pollinator populations would harm consumers at the end of the food chain as well, Antonucci said.
He said crops still need to be pollinated no matter what, so a smaller supply of pollinators would mean an increase in prices.
The decision to end population surveys coincides with another controversial decision from the EPA to allow farmers in 11 states to use a previously banned pesticide, called sulfoxaflor, deemed harmful to bees.
The pesticide was banned during the Obama administration and has been referred to as highly toxic to bees by the EPA in the past.
Antonucci said without the annual population survey, there will be no way to track sulfoxaflor’s effect on bees.
Tony Dorn, an agricultural statistician at the USDA, said the decision to suspend the population report was budgetary and it may return in the future. He also said the annual honey report, which tracks honey production and the total number of colonies per state but not factors such as diseases and pests that can harm colonies, is still ongoing and active.
