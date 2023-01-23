Schumer calls for probe into ‘dangerous’ marketing of JR-15 rifle to children

Sen. Chuck Schumer

The feds should investigate rifles “insanely being marketed to children,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

He called out Wee 1 Tactical for its “JR-15 weapon resembling AR-15-style assault rifles notoriously used in mass shootings around the country.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.