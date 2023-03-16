U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-New York, has urged his colleagues on Capitol Hill to reauthorize two federal grant programs that provide funding for local fire departments before they expire on Sept. 30. Alex Wong/Getty Images/Tribune News Service

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer is lauding the Biden administration’s proposed federal budget for next year, which he says will help upstate families while responsibly managing the country’s finances.

In a virtual press conference Thursday, Sen. Schumer said the federal Executive Budget proposal released last week by President Joseph R. Biden calls for much-needed boosts in funding to many federal programs used across New York state, and cuts the federal spending deficit by $3 trillion over a decade in the same stroke.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.