WASHINGTON — As President Joseph R. Biden prepares to sign his keystone infrastructure bill into law, New York Senator Charles E. Schumer says it will bring billions of dollars in investments to the state.
“The bipartisan infrastructure is a record deal and a once-in-a-generation investment in New York infrastructure,” he said. “A building and jobs boon for construction projects from Westchester to Watertown, and everywhere in between is now brewing.”
The legislation includes funding that would specifically target the north country, and funding that would boost spending across New York state. Overall, $16.1 billion of the $1.2 trillion being spent, or 1.34%, is dedicated specifically to New York state, while the state has access to billions more in grant funding made available by the bills many subsections.
Sen. Schumer announced this summer that the infrastructure bill includes $1 billion in funding for restoring and protecting the Great Lakes system. The funding will be dedicated to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a group that has existed since 2010 dedicated to cleaning up and protecting the environments that feed and are fed by the Great Lakes.
There are a number of national provisions that would boost infrastructure funding in New York, with $86.9 billion of the over-$1 trillion bill dedicated specifically to transit and highway projects.
North country airports are set to receive millions of dollars in additional funding. Watertown International Airport will receive $5.08 million, Ogdensburg International will receive $5.1 million, Malone-Dufort Airport will receive $550,000, Massena International and Richards Field will receive $1.48 million, Potsdam Municipal Airport and Damon Airfield will receive $1.48 million, and the Oswego County Airport will receive $790,000.
These grants to airports will be devoted mostly to facilities upgrades and projects to improve capacity, ease-of-use and accessability. The money can also be used for terminal upgrades and “multi-modal connections” that connect an airport to other, non-automoile forms of transportation to improve connections.
New York will get $11.5 billion in the typical highway spending apportionment’s, plus $142 million for electric vehicle infrastructure and $1.9 billion in additional vehicular bridge repair funding.
Railway projects statewide will get billions of dollars, focused on Amtrak’s passenger services that cover Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and the corridor between Albany and New York City. $688 million will be used to cover New York state’s costs to replace Amtrak rail cars used in upstate New York, and $24 billion will be used to modernize Amtrak’s Northeastern Corridor, which connects Boston and Albany to New York City and Washington D.C.
For internet access, Sen. Schumer said there is $65 billion available for communities like the north country, the Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley, which are the three regions with the lowest level of broadband coverage in the state.
There’s $14.2 billion that will establish the Affordable Connectivity Program, which will offer financial support to pay internet bills for families making up to 200% of the federal poverty level. There’s $2 billion to be devoted to the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program, Rural Broadband Access Loan and Loan Guarantee Program, all of which are used to help connect rural areas to broadband internet, and keep them connected.
The infrastructure bill also includes billions of dollars to address water infrastructure, with $15 billion carved out of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to replace lead service lines nationally. It’s estimated that there are 360,000 or more lead water service lines throughout New York state, although many north country communities like Watertown and Gouverneur have already received state money to replace their lead lines.
Sen. Schumer lauded the legislation as a win for New York and the nation’s infrastructure as a whole.
“Whether it’s our mass transit system, critical bridges or highway repairs, fixing our subway tunnels, safety improvements at our airports, bridging the digital divide, or ensuring clean drinking water for all, this bill will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure and create good paying jobs for communities that need it most,” he said “As Majority Leader, I am proud to have lead this historic bill to passage that will deliver the largest federal investment in public transit and infrastructure in New York’s history so that we can continue to build back better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.