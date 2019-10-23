With the hope of reducing barriers for the budding cannabidiol, or CBD, industry, U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has pushed for guidelines for it from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The lack of regulation and guidance from the FDA has deterred customers from CBD, as well as bank and private investment in the industry, Sen. Schumer said. Despite the federal government legalizing industrial hemp, which CBD derives from, 10 months ago in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, or Farm Bill, the FDA has yet to establish guidelines for its classification, production into value-added products like oils, lotions, creams and edibles or its sale and consumption. The Senate minority leader said he attributes FDA’s stagnation to a lack of staff due to cuts and prioritization.
At the same time, CBD has taken off in New York, with 14,000 acres dedicated to its cultivation and 56 of the 62 counties housing hemp product operations. Sen. Schumer said regulations and guidance from the FDA, which CBD companies have called for, could not only help the industry further blossom, but better protect consumers and clarify its possible positive or adverse affects on human health.
“The lack of regulation and clarity is creating a real fog,” for businesses, Sen. Schumer said.” I’m launching a push to clear up the murkiness.”
CBD products are legal so long as they contain no more than 0.3 percent of THC or less. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects, but the amount of it in legal CBD creates no “high” like that generated from marijuana.
People use CBD for pain management, sleep aid and mental health, among other reasons. Several studies involving different uses of CBD have been conducted, but the risks and benefits remain inconclusive. The cannabis market research firm BDS Analytics has predicted that U.S. sales of cannabis and hemp-derived CBD products will surge from $1.9 billion in 2018 to $20 billion by 2024.
“Our business have a real potential, a real gold mine in front of them,” Sen. Schumer said.
