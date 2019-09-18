Sen. Charles E. Schumer on Wednesday called for more federal aid in hunting down hackers and protecting schools and other institutions from cyber attacks.
In the wake of several malware attacks, particularly from ransomware, against school districts throughout upstate New York, including districts in Watertown, Syracuse and the Hudson Valley, Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., said during a conference call that he will push the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Congress for assistance.
The senate minority leader said he wants his fellow lawmakers to pass the DHS Cyber Hunt and Incident Response Teams Act, which would allow the Department of Homeland Security to help schools, local governments healthcare providers and other public and private organizations by providing cyber hunt and incident response teams. These teams will help protect institutions against malware and restore functionality to systems that have been attacked.
The FBI, Sen. Schumer said, must prepare its field office staff to help investigate cyber attacks across the state and identify the culprits, where they are located and how to stop them. School officials typically lack the means and background to fight hackers, the senator said, prompting the need for expert help form the FBI.
“It’s got to be stopped, and I’m going to fight tooth and nail for it,” Sen. Schumer said. “These two actions will be critical for stopping ransomware.”
Hackers use malware, particularly ransomware, to encrypt, or lock up, computer users’ files and render the systems useless typically until they pay a ransom. These attacks can also result in the confiscation of private information like health records, birthdays and social security numbers, Sen. Schumer said.
