LAKE PLACID — Sen. Charles E. Schumer visited the Adirondacks on Monday to discuss what he described as the most “historic” national investment in curbing climate change — the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — and what it could offer the north country.

Schumer, D-N.Y., stood at a lectern on the shore of Heart Lake on Monday, flanked by Adirondack Mountain Club Executive Director Michael Barrett and Adirondack Council Executive Director Willie Janeway as he touted the country’s largest investment in climate protections yet. While the Inflation Reduction Act — a revised version of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better framework — is what Barrett called a “comprehensive” piece of legislation that aims to help out with health insurance and drug prescription costs and federal deficit reduction, Schumer visited ADK’s Heart Lake Program Center and Adirondack Loj in Lake Placid to detail the environmental provisions of the act and how they might be felt in the Adirondacks. He also spoke briefly about his fond memories in the Adirondacks, which he said include going out on Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO Jim McKenna’s boat on Lake Placid last year.

