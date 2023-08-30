Schumer: Work permits key to fixing N.Y. migrant crisis

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visits the New York State Fair on Tuesday. Syracuse.com

SYRACUSE — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants government leaders to focus on expediting work permits for the flood of newly arrived migrants who have been transported to New York City in the past year.

With the Biden administration, Gov. Kathleen Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams blaming each other in the past week amid a struggle to provide housing and other support services for migrants, Schumer said Tuesday that streamlining the process for migrants to be able to work is his top priority.

