Scientists detect methane leak in remote Kazakhstan

A natural gas flare burns near an oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois. Bloomberg

A natural gas well blowout in a remote region in Kazakhstan has triggered a huge methane leak, scientists say, showing the risks of prospecting for fossil fuels.

Satellites observed giant clouds of methane spewing from the site at least nine times in the month leading up to July 23, French geoanalytics firm Kayrros said. Its findings were broadly corroborated by scientists at SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research.

