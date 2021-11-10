WATERTOWN — On Wednesday, sculptor Susan Grant Raymond watched in the shadows of the Military Mountaineer Statue — which she created 30 years ago — while speakers thanked veterans during a ceremony at Fort Drum’s Memorial Park.
It was the first time that Ms. Raymond, a Colorado-based artist, has ever attended a Veterans Day event at Fort Drum, despite the mountaineer statue and the Fallen Warrior Monument playing such prominent roles in Nov. 11 ceremonies over the years on the base.
“It’s so meaningful for me to be here in the context of my sculptures,” she said after about 100 10th Mountain Division soldiers and leaders and community dignitaries gathered to say thank you to the country’s military for its service.
Fort Drum just celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Military Mountaineer Statue unveiling on Oct. 4, 1991. Since then, it has become a symbol for the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division, both past and present.
Featuring a World War II infantryman helping a modern infantryman up a mountain, the 17-foot-tall sculpture was originally set on the corner of Mount Belvedere Boulevard and Memorial Drive South, now Enduring Freedom Drive South.
In 2007, the statue was moved, as part of a larger planned park project that was completed across the street from Hays Hall, Division Headquarters — now known as Memorial Park.
Ms. Raymond became friends with several World War II soldiers, who she looked to for advice while working on her first statue at Fort Drum. They are all gone now.
She said she misses those friendships.
But she’s made new friends at the 10th Mountain Division and has formed new connections with Fort Drum and the Watertown community.
In 2013, she attended the unveiling of the Fallen Warrior Monument, returned to Fort Drum for a 10th Mountain Division reunion two years later and designed the “Climb the Glory” monument in Thompson Park in 2015.
For this Veterans Day ceremony, she was joined by her daughter, Mariah, before they returned to their Colorado home on Thursday.
At Wednesday morning’s ceremony, Brigadier Gen. Lori Robinson, deputy commanding general for support at Fort Drum, and Jefferson Community College President Ty Stone, an Air Force veteran, thanked 10th Mountain Division soldiers, both past and present, for their service.
“We’re here to help each other,” Brigadier Gen. Robinson said.
President Stone told soldiers about their “plural sacrifice, noble sacrifice” they’ve made while serving in uniform.
In explaining what she meant by a “plural sacrifice,” soldiers, their spouses and families, and the community all have sacrificed for their service, she said.
The college president served as an air traffic controller in the Air Force before moving on to a career with nonprofit organizations, then in education.
She invited soldiers to attend JCC when they leave the Army and get an education, like she did many years ago, she said.
