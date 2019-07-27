OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade is not just a parade. It’s a miles-long party that has been bringing families and friends together for years on end.
At 1719 Ford St., Marlene T. Wells has been planning for days. At a little after 10 a.m. on July 27, grills were prepped, tables and umbrellas and shade tents were set up and family was beginning to arrive.
Mrs. Wells, 75, lives in the house her parents owned when she was born. For the last 30 years, it has been the site of a growing family reunion on parade day during the Seaway Festival.
She expects 40 to 50 people to stop by and enjoy some backyard barbecue food during and after the parade.
There’s nothing too special about the menu, Mrs. Wells said.
“There’s hamburgers and hot dogs and Italian sausages, links and patties and barbecued chicken and all kinds of desserts,” she said.
While Mrs. Wells’ four children and their families live locally, other family members have moved away and many come back each year for the parade and the barbecue.
“Last year, my brothers were here from Pennsylvania,” she said
Her son, Doug A. Wells, who was prepping the grills, chimed in with a list.
“Pennsylvania, Buffalo, Boston, Rochester, Massena, Colton.”
Mrs. Wells said she likes the opportunity to get the family together and her son said the location is ideal.
“Living right here, people don’t have to fight for a place to sit down and watch the parade,” he said.
The house, built in 1830, has always been owned by the family, Mrs. Wells said.
As the start time of the parade grew closer, more family members started to arrive, packing cars three deep the driveway.
Mrs. Wells’ sister Loretta A. Burnham, 87, arrived from her home in Massena.
“I’ve come just about every year,” Mrs. Burnham said.
Further upstream on the parade route, smoke billowed from barbecue grills and smokers in front of the house at the corner of Irvin and Ford streets.
Dalton Miller is carrying on a tradition started by his father and planning to serve food to hundreds before the day was out.
This is the 39th year of the Miller Parade Day Party, Mr. Miller said. It was started by his father, but he has been running it for the last 23 years. The party even has official T-shirts with the slogan, “Good Times, Good Food and Good People.”
The menu is extensive.
“Hot dogs, hamburgers, fish — this year I have 20 pounds of shark — chicken,” Mr. Miller said. “We cook about 15 loaves of fried bread dough in the morning with powdered sugar and syrup, 20 pounds of French fries, we smoke two big turkeys, we have a bushel of clams.”
The set up for the party starts at 6 a.m. the day of the parade and the turkeys go in the smoker at about 7 a.m.
Despite the enormous amount of food, he doesn’t worry about leftovers.
“People will stay here and eat everything I’ve got,” he said.
Mr. Miller said he buys 20 cases of bottled water that he gives to his guests and people marching in the parade.
The party has gotten bigger each year, Mr. Miller said.
“The family has gotten bigger,” he said, “When I started out, I had no kids. Now I have children and I have grandchildren.”
This year’s party coincided with a neighborhood wedding, meaning more people traveling greater distances to attend.
“We’ve got people from Kentucky, from Florida, from Texas,” he said. “They’re all here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.