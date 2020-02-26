MASSENA — The opening of the section of the St. Lawrence Seaway spanning the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario has been delayed until April 1, days to a week — or more — later than when it has opened in recent years.
The decision from U.S. and Canadian Seaway authorities follows months of debate over whether the shipping season should be delayed. The goal from supporters of a delay is to help lower water levels, which are above average for this time of year, by providing more time for record amounts of water to be released from Lake Ontario. The lake levels are about a foot-and-a-half above the historic average for this time of year.
The St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. said in a statement released Wednesday that based on discussions with international authorities who manage outflows from the lake, including the International Joint Commission and International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, the benefits from outflow levels that exceed the limits for safe commercial navigation “occur before April 1.”
The development corporation is the U.S. authority for managing the seaway in partnership with its Canadian counterpart, the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.
“After that date, the benefits for lowering Lake Ontario by maintaining outflows above those safe for navigation are significantly reduced,” it wrote. “Beginning April 1,the Seaway Corporations will continue to work with Mariners to ensure the safety of navigation under outflows prescribed by the IJC and (the river board).”
The date selected by Seaway authorities is six days past the 2019 opening, four days later than the 2018 opening, and more than a week beyond the 2017 and 2016 openings, which took place on March 20 and March 21, respectively.
Representatives from the U.S. Marine Chamber of Commerce, which represents various maritime industry stakeholders, called the selected date a “season delay” and disappointment in a news release. They claim the lack of ice cover would have allowed ships to traverse Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River starting on March 20, with as many as 100 ships passing through the system in the 12 days between that day and April 1.
The chamber in its release has called on lawmakers “to develop solutions that do not rely on one ineffective dam to solve high-water levels across the Great Lakes.”
“It’s time for politicians to start working with all the affected residents, businesses and shipping stakeholders on smart, effective solutions for high water levels,” Bruce Burrows, president of the marine chamber, said in a prepared statement. “Delaying, shutting down or interrupting American, Canadian and international trade on the St. Lawrence Seaway and further damaging the economy and our nations’ global trading reputation should never be an option.
“We need to work together to develop a much broader, holistic resiliency plan that looks at every avenue including flood zoning, shoreline resiliency and infrastructure investments,” Mr. Burrows said.
Shippers also contend that evidence from the river board demonstrates that outflow levels have little impact on the problem, lowering Lake Ontario by just centimeters while more water continues to enter the lake from the swollen upper Great Lakes.
You can’t please everyone all the time. Locals ( businesses, home owners )need all the help we can get.
