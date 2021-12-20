LISBON — The Ojibway freighter, which ran aground in the St. Lawrence River near Lisbon on Monday, has been freed and is headed upstream.
According to the St. Lawrence Seaway Shipwatchers Facebook page, run by local maritime enthusiast Michael Folsom, both upbound and downbound shipping traffic were halted Monday morning.
“As of approx 11:10 a.m., the ship is underway and headed upbound,” Mr. Folsom wrote in the group. Both upbound and downbound Seaway traffic near Lisbon came to a halt while operations to free the Objibway were underway.
According to boatnerd.com, the Objibway was built by the Defoe Shipbuilding Company in Bay City, Mich., and entered service on Sept. 24, 1952.
“The engines were built by the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in 1941 having been originally installed aboard the ocean vessel Alcoa Protector, which was sunk by the Japanese in late 1943. The engines were recovered from the wreck several years later to be used in this vessel,” according to boatnerd.com.
