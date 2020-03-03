WATERTOWN — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced over a Long Island radio station Tuesday morning that another New York resident was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus — the second confirmed case in the state.
The unidentified man from Westchester County is said to have commuted to work in Manhattan and lives in a home with school-age children. The man had no known travel history to countries included on the virus watch list, but Gov. Cuomo did say he had an underlying respiratory illness.
More cases are to be expected as the virus spreads and testing increases.
In an effort to get ahead of the spread of the virus, Gov. Cuomo announced Monday evening a new directive requiring state insurers to waive cost sharing for novel coronavirus testing. State residents with Medicaid coverage won’t be expected to pay a co-pay for testing related to the novel coronavirus.
“We have the best health-care system in the world, and we are leveraging that system including our state-of-the-art Wadsworth testing lab to help contain any potential spread of the novel coronavirus in New York,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “Containing this virus depends on us having the facts about who has it — and these measures will break down any barriers that could prevent New Yorkers from getting tested.”
Currently, according to a release from the Governor’s office, all novel coronavirus testing conducted at the Wadsworth Lab in Albany is fully covered. The state also outlined other actions New York health insurers are either required or advised to take, such as keeping residents informed about available benefits and preparing to cover the costs if an immunization for the virus becomes available.
In addition to covering the cost of testing, expanding access to prescription drugs and ensuring emergency care, the guidance issued to health insurers includes:
• Keeping consumers informed of available benefits, quickly responding to consumer inquiries, and considering revisions needed to streamline responses and benefits for consumers
• Providing telehealth medical advice and treatment, particularly for individuals who may have difficulty making an office visit and where a phone call with a medical professional can alleviate the need for a hospital visit
• Verifying that provider networks are adequately prepared to handle a potential increase in the need for health care services, including offering access to out-of-network services where appropriate and required, in the event more cases are diagnosed in New York
