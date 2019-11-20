WATERTOWN — The Department of Health has confirmed the second death due to a vaping-associated illness in New York state, according to a statement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday.
Identified only as a male in his 30s from Manhattan, with a reported history of using e-cigarettes and vape products, the department determined the second death to be vaping-related based on an investigation and review of medical records.
“We are taking every step possible to combat this crisis on the state level, but the federal government needs to take action now,” Gov. Cuomo said in his statement. “President Trump has already backed down from his vow to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes — despite widespread evidence that these flavors are used to target our teens and young adults — and put the interests of the vaping industry over the lives of Americans. This is Big Tobacco all over again. Make no mistake: this is a public health crisis and until our ‘leaders’ in Washington do something to stop it, more lives will be lost.”
The Department of Health is continuing its investigation into the cause of these vaping-associated illnesses.
