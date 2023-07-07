Card skimmers found at Walmarts

The Walmart store in East Syracuse. Tim Knauss/syracuse.com/TNS

SYRACUSE — Four credit card skimmers, designed to steal customers’ information, have been found at four different Central New York Walmarts, according to local police.

The devices were secretly placed in checkouts and not found for four days over the July Fourth holiday weekend, police said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.