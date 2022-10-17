Secret Service paid Trump hotels ‘exorbitant’ rates, committee finds

Former President Donald J. Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel. Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service paid more than $1.4 million to former President Donald J. Trump’s company, renting rooms for as much as $1,185 a night, almost six times the normal maximum hotel rate the federal government pays for traveling employees, according to documents released Monday by a House committee.

House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, called the hotel rates paid by the federal government for Secret Service protection at Trump properties “exorbitant.” She said they raise “significant concerns about the former president’s self-dealing” and may have been “a taxpayer-funded windfall” for Trump properties.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.